Alessandra Ambrosio has style, and we’re not just talking about fashion.

The 37-year-old Brazilian supermodel's taste inspired her family's beautiful home in Santa Monica, California, and she’s now showing off her sunny haven in the new issue of Architectural Digest.

Alessandra Ambrosio and her two kids are on the cover of the November 2018 issue of Architectural Digest. Douglas Friedman / Architectural Digest

With the help of designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Ambrosio made her house fit her personal style — something Bullard describes to the magazine as “Brazilian boho meets California rock ’n’ roll.”

She shares the Los Angeles-area home with her 10-year-old daughter, Anja, and her 6-year-old son, Noah. But the young and fresh vibe isn't just for the kids, according to Bullard. “(Ambrosio) has an incredibly vivacious spirit,” he said.

Ambrosio's son, Noah, hangs out in the colorful and carefully curated family room. Douglas Friedman/ Architectural Digest

“Martyn brought a lot of color, texture and life to the project,” she told the magazine. “I love exotic places, and he knows how to conjure a fantasy that still feels playful and appropriate for kids. I didn’t want anything too stiff or serious.”

You’ll find furnishings of Moroccan, Indian, Turkish and Italian descent around the house, paired with sleek black-framed wall art and colorful fabrics.