See inside Sophia Bush's lovingly restored 1950s bungalow

Someone needs to give Sophia Bush her own home design show because the former “One Tree Hill” star is giving us major inspiration.

The 37-year-old actress (who actually has her own design consulting firm, Filles de Rincón, with friend and designer Lauren McGrady) recently renovated a 1950s bungalow in the Hollywood Hills and is showing it off in the latest issue of Elle Decor.

Sophia Bush poses in front of her lovingly restored 1950s bungalow. Trevor Tondro / Trevor Tondro

“Restoring this house and bringing it back to its midcentury splendor has been such a joy,” she told the magazine.

And we can see why.

The 1,600-square-foot house has a chic and modern aesthetic mixed with a feel-good vibe.

“Everyone who’s come to visit says they’ve never seen anything like it,” Bush said. “And being here makes me feel incredibly grounded and creative. So it’s working.”