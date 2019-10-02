Sign up for our newsletter

Scott Disick is no stranger to luxury hotels, and that’s exactly what his home feels like.

The 36-year-old reality star, who rose to fame on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and now has his own home improvement show, "Flip It Like Disick," told Architectural Digest in a new feature that his love for interior design began when he read design magazines as a teenager.

Scott Disick poses in the living room of his California home. Mikael Kennedy/ Architectural Digest

“Once I was doing my own house, it came back to me and I started remembering all the magazines I used to read, the furniture brands, and different eras,” he told the publication.

In the feature, Disick shows off his home in Hidden Hills, California. “I was looking for something that felt very East Coast,” said the native New Yorker. "I always pictured myself in a kind of Hamptons-feeling house, but updated.”

The home, including the kitchen, features a clean and neutral color palette. Mikael Kennedy/ Architectural Digest

The home feels crisp and clean with a white and neutral color palette.

Disick, who shares kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, decorated his living room with a white sofa and rug — a true feat for anyone who has little ones running around.

The kitchen features Carrara marble counters and stainless steel appliances, while custom bar stools, designed by Disick himself, sit around the island.

Look at that shower! Mikael Kennedy/ Architectural Digest

His simple yet stunning master suite feels like a five-star hotel room. It features a sitting area with a fireplace and a bathroom with a massive glass shower, freestanding tub and custom towel racks.

For another spa-like experience, the backyard features an infinity-edge pool that Disick designed and built. “It’s almost like a hotel back there,” he said.

Hamptons-style living in California Mikael Kennedy/ Architectural Digest

Read the full story and see more pictures of Disick’s stunning home at Architectural Digest.