Gloria Vanderbilt's former mansion is so big, it's now 3 apartments

See inside!
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Gloria Vanderbilt
The home Gloria Vanderbilt lived in as a baby has been modernized and is expected to hit the market later this month.Gianni Penati / Cond? Nast via Getty Images

The New York City townhouse that Gloria Vanderbilt lived in as a baby is so large and lavish, it’s been split up into three properties — all of which are about to hit the market.

Vanderbilt, 94, lived with her family in the home in 1924 before her father died in 1925.

Gloria Vanderbilt former NYC apartment
The penthouse is expected to sell for $30 million.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Located in the posh Upper East Side neighborhood, the triplex includes a maisonette parlor and lower level, a duplex in the third and fourth floors and a penthouse.

The penthouse, which will be sold for $30 million, features plenty of sunlight streaming through the walls of windows throughout the place.

Renovated with a more modern look, the 5,700-square-foot home has a formal living area with a sleek fireplace and gold candelabra chandelier.

A separate family room features corner exposure and a wall-mounted flat screen television.

Gloria Vanderbilt former NYC apartment
The bright and airy family roomCourtesy of Douglas Elliman

The minimalist white kitchen comes with a marble-topped island, and there’s also space for a breakfast table.

Gloria Vanderbilt former NYC apartment
The sleek and modern kitchenCourtesy of Douglas Elliman

The penthouse includes four bedrooms and four full baths, all of which feel bright and stylish with their decor touches. A white light fixture gives one of the bedrooms a pop of fun, while the sleek soaking tub provides a sophisticated contrast against the dark wood in one of the bathrooms.

Gloria Vanderbilt former NYC apartment
One of the bedrooms in the penthouseCourtesy of Douglas Elliman
Gloria Vanderbilt former NYC apartment
One of the home's four full bathroomsCourtesy of Douglas Elliman

Private terraces make up about 1,522 square feet of outdoor space.

The home is expected to hit the market later this month through Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

