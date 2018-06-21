Gloria Vanderbilt's former mansion is so big, it's now 3 apartments

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The New York City townhouse that Gloria Vanderbilt lived in as a baby is so large and lavish, it’s been split up into three properties — all of which are about to hit the market.

Vanderbilt, 94, lived with her family in the home in 1924 before her father died in 1925.

The penthouse is expected to sell for $30 million. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Located in the posh Upper East Side neighborhood, the triplex includes a maisonette parlor and lower level, a duplex in the third and fourth floors and a penthouse.

The penthouse, which will be sold for $30 million, features plenty of sunlight streaming through the walls of windows throughout the place.