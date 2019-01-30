Get the latest from TODAY

By Julie Pennell

Now this is a home fit for a champion.

Boxing star Muhammad Ali’s former Los Angeles mansion is currently on the market, and it’s giving us insight into how the legend once lived.

Muhammad Ali's former is for sale for $16.999 million.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits on 1.6 acres of lush green land set behind the private gates of Fremont Place, a historic neighborhood filled with massive and luxurious mansions.

Dating back to 1916, the house features the original ornate fireplaces, Tiffany stained-glass windows, and Italian Renaissance architectural details.

Look up at the beautiful stained glass entryway.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

From the moment you arrive at the front door and look up at the colorful stained glass entryway, you’ll know you’re about to step into something special.

The interior feels like an Italian palace.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Inside, there are rich wooden accents and gilded touches on the walls, plus plenty of sparkly chandeliers dangling from the ceiling of almost every room in the house.

The home's fireplaces feature ornate details.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

One of the living areas features built-in, glass-enclosed bookcases, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a good book .

The library looks so cozy.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Another sitting area features wall-to-wall windows with tons of sunlight streaming in.

This room would be beautiful in any weather.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The kitchen looks like a good place to whip up a meal for a heavyweight. It’s got rich wooden cabinets, a center island and a large stainless steel refrigerator.

Here's a kitchen fit for a heavyweight.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

For formal gatherings, you can host your friends and family for a meal in the fancy dining room which is topped with a crystal chandelier.

This formal dining room has probably hosted some of Ali's celebrity friends.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

One of the home’s seven bathrooms features mirrored walls that reflect the opulent decor.

How many sinks are there?Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

And in the spacious master suite, you’ll find a cozy fireplace and access to your own private terrace.

The master bedroom has its own terrace.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The home also has the perfect place to watch the next big fight on TV. A lounge room features a bar and plenty of space to entertain guests.

This looks like the perfect place to throw a party.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Speaking of entertaining … there’s also a massive swimming pool, outdoor lounge areas and park-like grounds that would make it a great place to host a backyard party.

The sparkling swimming pool is quite inviting.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Want to get your hands on this historic property? It’ll cost you $16.999 million. Rather just dream about it? You can look at more pictures of the house by checking out the listing from Stefani Stolper and Matthew Clayman of Douglas Elliman.

Julie Pennell