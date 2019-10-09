Once upon a time in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio owned this gorgeous 1931 abode.
After the actor parted ways with it, the new owners gave the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home an extensive renovation and recently sold it for $3.4 million, according to a spokesperson for the real estate agency Compass, which was involved in the latest sale.
Located in the Silver Lake neighborhood in central Los Angeles, the 4,000 square-foot Spanish compound feels classic yet modern.
Before you enter the home, there’s a bright and tranquil gated courtyard that feels like it could be an outdoor living area.
Once inside, you’ll be greeted with crisp white walls, dark wood floors and simple yet stunning accents.
The living room, which opens out to the courtyard, features beamed ceilings and a minimalist fireplace.
For a more intimate gathering, you can take your guests into the sitting area, which also looks out onto the courtyard.
In the chef’s kitchen, you’ll find dramatic dark cabinets and open shelving, sleek countertops, a large island and a rustic white brick backsplash.
The room, which also features a butler’s pantry, flows into a sun-filled dining room.
All of the bedrooms have their own renovated bathrooms with luxury features such as glass showers and soaking tubs.
One of the rooms even has direct access to the backyard and pool, which looks perfect for entertaining. There’s a covered pavilion with a fireplace that we could imagine spending all day enjoying.
Other luxe features include an elevator that can access all three floors, a wine room and a three-car garage.
Sarah Jackson of Compass represented the buyer and Manuel Fierros of Ontrak Real Estate represented the seller.
