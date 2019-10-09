Sign up for our newsletter

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio owned this gorgeous 1931 abode.

After the actor parted ways with it, the new owners gave the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home an extensive renovation and recently sold it for $3.4 million, according to a spokesperson for the real estate agency Compass, which was involved in the latest sale.

Located in the Silver Lake neighborhood in central Los Angeles, the 4,000 square-foot Spanish compound feels classic yet modern.

The courtyard could be used as an outdoor entertaining space. Compass

Before you enter the home, there’s a bright and tranquil gated courtyard that feels like it could be an outdoor living area.

Once inside, you’ll be greeted with crisp white walls, dark wood floors and simple yet stunning accents.

The living room feels bright yet cozy. Compass

The living room, which opens out to the courtyard, features beamed ceilings and a minimalist fireplace.

For a more intimate gathering, you can take your guests into the sitting area, which also looks out onto the courtyard.

Looks like a nice place to sit and read! Compass

In the chef’s kitchen, you’ll find dramatic dark cabinets and open shelving, sleek countertops, a large island and a rustic white brick backsplash.

How gorgeous is this kitchen? Compass

The counters offer plenty of space for meal prep. Compass

The room, which also features a butler’s pantry, flows into a sun-filled dining room.

The intimate dining room Compass

All of the bedrooms have their own renovated bathrooms with luxury features such as glass showers and soaking tubs.

The spa-like bathroom Compass

You can head to the pool straight from your room. Compass

One of the rooms even has direct access to the backyard and pool, which looks perfect for entertaining. There’s a covered pavilion with a fireplace that we could imagine spending all day enjoying.

Could we just live right here? Compass

Other luxe features include an elevator that can access all three floors, a wine room and a three-car garage.

Sarah Jackson of Compass represented the buyer and Manuel Fierros of Ontrak Real Estate represented the seller.

See more pictures of this stunning property at Compass.