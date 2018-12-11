The contemporary Mediterranean estate, which shows up on the show before scenes taking place at the “Jenner House,” is located in Studio City, California. And if you know the show at all, you know Jenner lives in Calabasas.

So why the fake house? To protect the privacy of the family, of course.

While we want to believe everything is real in reality TV, the truth is, it can’t always be — especially when it comes to the stars’ safety.

When the E! show first started airing in 2007, they used real footage of the family’s houses, but quickly learned viewers were figuring out where they actually lived.

That’s when they decided to start using “stand-in” houses for exterior shots. Kim Kardashian West explained the decision in a 2014 response to a fan question on Mobio Insider. “I would get people showing up at all hours ringing my gate and had to call the police on several occasions,” she said, adding that people would even hop the gate to try and get in! "After that we realized how unsafe it is to show the exterior of our homes.”

The interior shots are filmed in the stars’ actual homes, though.

And while the home used to portray Jenner’s residence is not actually hers, it is a real house—and it’s gorgeous inside.