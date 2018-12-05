Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Kirstie Alley may be a Hollywood actress, but step inside her mansion in Los Feliz, California, and you’d think she was Italian royality.

She and her family have lived in the 1932 gated Italianate estate for almost two decades, but things are about to change as the house is currently on the market for $11.97 million.