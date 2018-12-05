Get the latest from TODAY
Kirstie Alley may be a Hollywood actress, but step inside her mansion in Los Feliz, California, and you’d think she was Italian royality.
She and her family have lived in the 1932 gated Italianate estate for almost two decades, but things are about to change as the house is currently on the market for $11.97 million.
Featuring six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and some of the most elegant and romantic decor we’ve seen to date, the home is located on nearly an acre of private land surrounded by brooks, grottos, ponds and beautifully lush landscaping.
When you first step inside the rotunda entryway, you’ll find painted murals on the walls, a Venetian-style chandelier hanging from the tall ceiling and a sweeping staircase leading to the second floor.
The home’s original architecture is in tact, according to listing agent Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand and Associates.
In the ballroom-style living room, there’s an intricately carved fireplace that is the focal point of the space.
If the living room is too formal for your taste, you can hang out in the more-casual game room, which features wood-paneled walls and beamed ceilings. A rustic chandelier and string lights set the ambiance, while a fun western-themed mural wraps around the top portion of the walls.
When you’re ready to cook up a big feast (Italian, perhaps?), head into the green-tiled chef’s kitchen that feels modern yet classic at the same time. It features a butcher-block center island, along with white cabinets and a marble counter. There’s even another gorgeous chandelier hanging in the room!
Upstairs, the bedrooms are lavishly decorated with vintage furnishings and accents.
The bathrooms are totally unique as well. One features a blue tile floor and an under-the-sea-themed mural, while another depicts a floral scene complete with hanging grapes.
“(Alley) has loved living there, and it was a big decision for her to sell it,” Valissarakos told TODAY Home. And we can see why!