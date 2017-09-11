Sold! Katharine Hepburn's former waterfront mansion has a new owner

share tweet pin email

After years on and off the market, Katharine Hepburn’s famous Long Island Sound residence has finally found a new owner. The property — most recently listed for $14.8 million in 2015 — sold for $11.5 million to an unknown buyer at the end of August.

AARON THOMPSON / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty The property sold at the end of August.

Despite being known as Katharine Hepburn’s beloved estate, architect and construction CEO Frank Sciame has actually owned the home since 2003. Sciame renovated the three-story mansion in 2005 and was attempting to sell it since 2011.

Peter Harron / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty The home has since been remodeled since Katharine Hepburn lived there.

Peter Harron / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty The living room includes views of the water.

The Connecticut seaside home is where Katharine Hepburn spent family vacations and returned often throughout her life, and even where she spent her final days.

Peter Harron / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty An open kitchen is perfect for entertaining.

Peter Harron / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty We certainly wouldn't mind eating breakfast in this dining room.

The acting legend’s parents bought the property in the Fenwick section of Old Saybrook, Connecticut around 1913, when Hepburn was a child. The home was washed away by a hurricane in 1938, several years after she had won her first Academy Award.

Peter Harron / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty This sitting room is filled with lots of natural light.

The actress dug her mother’s silver out of the sand and rebuilt the home, creating the brick structure that still stands along the banks of Long Island Sound today.

Peter Harron / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty The master bedroom is quite spacious.

Peter Harron / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty This bedroom has a breathtaking view of the water.

According to the listing from Colette Harron of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Hepburn used a large set of building blocks from FAO Schwarz to construct a model of the house.

Aaron Thompson / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty This bedroom has nice high ceilings and a nautical feel.

Aaron Thompson / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty This cozy bedroom is one of six in the home.

Bathed in white with stunning water views, the home’s interior encompasses 8,368 square feet over three floors. It has six bedrooms, each with its own bath, plus one and a half more bathrooms and seven fireplaces.

Aaron Thompson / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty The outdoor dining area is a must for summer get-togethers

Peter Harron / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty This enclosed porch is perfect for soaking up the gorgeous Long Island Sound view all year long.

The current owners renovated the home and lifted the structure 5 feet to protect it from water damage.

Aaron Thompson / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty There are so many stunning views on the property.

Peter Harron / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty The home's private beach where Hepburn took a daily dip.

The home sits on 1.47 acres with a private beach where The New York Times says Hepburn took a daily dip no matter the season. There’s also a private dock and pond.

Aaron Thompson / Courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty The home sits right on the Long Island Sound.

Photos by Peter Harron, courtesy of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty.

Related: