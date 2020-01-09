See inside JoJo Siwa's insane new house with its own '7-Eleven' station

Sign up for our newsletter

It’s hard not to feel like a kid in a candy store in JoJo Siwa’s new home.

The YouTube sensation and former “Dance Moms” star showed off her family’s new mansion in a video tour, and, well, it’s like every teen’s D.R.E.A.M. (pun intended).

The 16-year-old turned the home’s bar area into what she calls a “fun room” stocked with all the sweets you can imagine, including gummy bears, bubble gum and chocolate. “It’s my house,” she said in the video. “We have to have a candy bar.”

Honestly, every house needs a "7-Eleven" station ... Its JoJo Siwa/ Youtube

Across from the bar is what the family has dubbed their “7-Eleven,” a corner boasting a popcorn maker, pizza display, nacho chips, nacho cheese and a slushy maker.