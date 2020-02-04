Jenna Dewan has some big changes coming her way.

The actress will soon be welcoming her first baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee (she shares 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-husband, Channing Tatum.) But before the new bundle of joy arrives, she wanted to make her new Los Angeles house feel like home.

Jenna Dewan poses in her newly updated backyard. AllModern

By teaming up with fashion-designer-turned-interior-stylist Erin Fetherston and online furniture retailer AllModern, the “Step Up” star created a warm, calm and chic space for her growing family.

“Steve likes a more minimalistic look and has amazing taste,” Dewan said in an email to TODAY Home. “I tend to go more feminine and mystical in my tastes, but we easily found a happy medium.”

Dewan describes her interior style as "warm, calm, chic." Nicole Hill Gerulat / AllModern

Fetherston added that the couple wanted the home to be as cozy as possible, “so I wanted to create areas throughout the home to foster intimacy and togetherness.”

For the living room, they chose a green velvet couch, which Dewan said is her favorite piece in the space. “A great couch to lay on with the kiddos” is a must-have for moms, she added.

The living room opens to the backyard for an indoor/outdoor vibe. Nicole Hill Gerulat / AllModern

The color of the couch was strategic.

“Jenna’s home is designed for indoor-outdoor living,” Fetherston explained. “I wanted to bring the outdoors in through an earthy color palette, like the moss green velvet Bobby Berk for A.R.T. Furniture in the living room. With all the windows, the eye has a seamless experience transitioning from inside the home to the views beyond.”

The dining room boasts a modern farmhouse table surrounded by leather armchairs. Dewan said one of her favorite ways to spend time at home is sharing good conversations with amily, and this looks like a lovely setting to do so.

The dining room Nicole Hill Gerulat / AllModern

Because the home is a rental, the team had to focus on furniture and decor rather than making changes to the interior design. “It would have been fun to explore alternative finishes and fixtures to tie the whole vision together,” Fetherston said.

The bedroom Nicole Hill Gerulat / AllModern

But the chic modern look just goes to show you that with the right pieces, you can make anything feel new and personalized.

Shop the look of Dewan’s house at AllModern.com.