See inside Jay Leno's $13.5 million Rhode Island mansion, built for grand soirees

Ever wonder what Jay Leno is doing to fill his time since leaving "The Tonight Show?" Let’s just say, he’s living large.

Lila Delman Real Estate / Lila Delman Real Estate

The former late-night host and his wife, Mavis, just dropped $13.5 million on an oceanfront estate, called Seafair, in Newport, Rhode Island. And you know your residence is extra fancy when it has its own name (and when it was the site of a 2014 Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser headlined by Barack Obama)!

"The sale of Seafair shows a continued interest in the iconic, luxury estates of Newport. The caliber of these Rhode Island properties are unique to the country and a specialty of our firm,” says Melanie Delman, president of Lila Delman Real Estate.

Situated on Ocean Drive, which The Boston Globe calls “among the highest of Newport’s high-rent districts,” the impressive property spans nine acres and features a 15,851-square-foot main house so opulent that it would stir jealousy in the likes of, well, anyone.

Built by architect James Mackenzie Jr. in 1936, the crescent-shaped mansion has 14 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. The vibe is a blend of French chateau meets "The Great Gatsby." The interior is appointed with Gilded Age details, such as crown molding, hardwood floors, crystal chandeliers, exquisite marble work and a grand staircase.

The gated estate also boasts a private beach, massive yard, outdoor infinity pool, tennis court, carriage house, circular driveway with a fountain, manicured terraces and gardens, and a six-car garage along with 20 additional parking spaces — which must have been a major draw for the antique hot-rod enthusiast and collector.

The stunning home was obviously made for entertaining. And not just for small gatherings with a couple of pals, but massive soirees. So that begs the question, how do we score an invite to his next bash?