The recently retired NBA star and his wife, a judge on "America's Got Talent," are asking for $32.5 million for the 14,000-square-foot home. And, yes, it’s a hefty price tag, but this mansion seems worth every penny.

Wade, who spent the majority of his basketball career playing for the Miami Heat, has owned this place since 2010. So it's no surprise that the property has its own basketball court.

It's likely the outdoor amenities that made this house so enticing to the Hollywood power couple. It's like living at your own private resort or being on vacation 24/7.

There's a gorgeous pool overlooking Biscayne Bay, an outdoor kitchen and bar area, and plenty of places to sit and soak up that bright Florida sunshine.