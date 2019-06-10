This gives new meaning to the phrase “flipped house.”

A crazy attraction in Brighton, England, is getting quite the buzz on social media, and it’s probably because it provides a quirky backdrop for photos.

It’s called the Upside-Down House for good reason; from the outside, the inverted turquoise house appears to be sitting on its roof.

Here's what it looks like when "flipping houses" is taken literally. David McHugh / Brighton Pictures

Inside, it gets even crazier. The home, which includes a bathroom, kitchen, living room, bedroom and children's play area, has all of the furniture and features of a normal house — but everything is installed upside-down.

It's OK to eat standing up here. David McHugh / Brighton Pictures

A wooden floor covers the ceiling while items like countertops, chairs and even a toilet hang from above.

You can dance on the ceiling in this place! David McHugh / Brighton Pictures

Guests walk right-side-up on what is essentially the ceiling and can take pictures interacting with the decor. All you have to do is flip the photo upside down and it’ll look like you’re experiencing a gravity-defying moment.

CEO Tom Dirse told TODAY Home the goal was to let people experience what it is like to walk upside down.

The kitchen is a visitor-favorite, said CEO Tom Dirse. David McHugh / Brighton Pictures

But, really, it’s all about the Instagram picture.

He said one of the most popular areas in the house is the kitchen. “(It’s) very cool to see people climbing the top of the kitchen cupboards and capturing some great photos,” he said.

People also seem to love to pretend like they’re diving into the toilet, because, well … why not?

You can really get creative with the photos in this house! David McHugh / Brighton Pictures

The company, which has three other similar houses around the U.K., also has an in-house interior designer and plans to change up the decor throughout the year to reflect different seasons. There will be snow and colorful lights for the holidays, eggs and bunnies for Easter and a spooky upside-down house for Halloween.

Find out more information about the Upside-Down House here. And see more pictures of it on Instagram and Facebook.