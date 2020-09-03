This colorful Texas home is entirely underground — take a look inside!

A home in Buffalo, Texas, which is entirely underground, is on the market for just over $2.2 million.

While the structure has no natural light, listing agent Terri Alexander said that the bright decor — including gigantic wall murals — and vaulted ceilings more than make up for it.

The "Hobbit hole" entrance is painted to look like a brick tunnel. SkyHigh Perspective

"Originally, I thought it would be disorienting going into the home," Alexander told TODAY Home. "(The owner) is an extremely private person and wanted something that was private and secure. (The area) has storms and tornadoes and he wanted to build something that would last."

Residents enter the home through what Alexander calls a "Hobbit hole," a circular entryway built into the hillside that opens into a long hallway, which ends in a small lobby area.

The main part of the house includes a kitchen, eating area, and living room setup, with colorful artwork on the walls. SkyHigh Perspective

The home then opens up into a dining, kitchen and entertainment area. The walls are covered with more murals and artwork, similar to the ones that cover the tunnel and lobby. Alexander said that the unique furnishings in the space can also be given to any future home buyers.

More tunnels lead to other rooms in the house. Overall, the home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is about 3,000 square feet.

Bright tunnels connect other areas of the house to the main room. SkyHigh Perspective

Each room has its own unique art style, including replicas of famous paintings and illustrations of tropical beach locations, along with matching furniture and decor.

Replicas of Leonardo da Vinci's "Vitruvian Man" and Sandro Botticelli's "Birth of Venus" decorate one bathroom. SkyHigh Perspective

Alexander said that she didn't know just how far the home is underground, but the rooms have vaulted ceilings approximately 25 feet high.

While it's not unusual to see homes built into hillsides in the area, Alexander said this was the first time she had seen one that was completely underground.

"It's down there," she said. "It’s built into a hill. They dug out the hill, created the structure, built it, and then covered it back up."

One bedroom features a tropical beach motif with matching teal blue bedding. SkyHigh Perspective

There are also some aboveground structures on the property, including a garage and two workshops. The garage is currently a single story, but is wired for a second story, and the workspaces are large enough to run entire businesses out of — something that the home's owner has done for nearly 20 years, according to Alexander. One workspace is 2,600 square feet with three rooms and a bathroom, while the other workshop is about 5,000 square feet.

Some above-ground structures offer even more space on the Texas property. SkyHigh Perspective

The 39.28 acre lot also has several spring-fed ponds and plenty of gardening space. One of the ponds has a gorgeous deck overlooking it, making it the perfect place to get some fresh air and unwind.

Alexander said that the home is also entirely self-sustaining. While it is currently on a local power grid, it uses well water from a well located on the property and has its own septic and water system, and includes a generator, which can operate the home at full power for two weeks.

"It can go off-grid completely," she said.

A scenic deck overlooks one of the ponds on the 39-acre property. SkyHigh Perspective

Alexander said that while there haven't yet been any offers on the home, she believes it's a matter of finding the right person for the space.

"I think with this home being as unique as it is, it's going to be difficult to find the person who it clicks with," she said. "It's going to take someone very like-minded, who's very private, who doesn't want to be found easily, that does want to work from home and maybe operate a business from their home ... It's going to be hard to find the right buyer."