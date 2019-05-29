Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 29, 2019, 6:24 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Her talent is making houses beautiful, so it’s no surprise that Christina Anstead has a gorgeous home of her own.

The “Flip or Flop” star, who recently debuted a solo HGTV show called “Christina on the Coast,” shared a peek of her Newport Beach, California, home which she shares with new husband Ant Anstead.

“We went with what I like to call a California Contemporary Boho Vibe,” she wrote on Instagram. “Love the way it all came together!”