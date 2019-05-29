Her talent is making houses beautiful, so it’s no surprise that Christina Anstead has a gorgeous home of her own.
The “Flip or Flop” star, who recently debuted a solo HGTV show called “Christina on the Coast,” shared a peek of her Newport Beach, California, home which she shares with new husband Ant Anstead.
“We went with what I like to call a California Contemporary Boho Vibe,” she wrote on Instagram. “Love the way it all came together!”
A large, open space with bright, sunny skylights houses the living room, dining area and kitchen.
The oversized sectional couch, long farmhouse dining table and big kitchen island provide lots of space for the family to gather together.
And it is a big, blended family: Christina has two children, Taylor, 8, and Braden, 3, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Ant has two kids — Amelie 15, and Archie, 12 — from a previous marriage. And one more will be added to the mix soon; the couple is expecting a baby boy later this year.
In the master bedroom, a quote from Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” is displayed on the wall. It’s a lyric Christina has shared before: "To quote my fav artist," she wrote on Instagram in an anniversary tribute to Ant in October, "Wise men say only fools rush in ... but I can’t help falling in love with you."
The master bedroom also features a sitting area, canopy bed and a stunning light fixture that dangles from the ceiling.
In February, Christina shared a rendering for the resort-style backyard, which features a pool with a waterslide, cabanas and a display of the word “LOVE” by the hedge.
Needless to say, we love it all.
Keep up with Christina on her new show, "Christina on the Coast."