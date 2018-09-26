Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker are selling their luxe Texas farmhouse

by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker
Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker attend the 12th Annual Andy Roddick Foundation Gala at ACL Live on Oct. 30, 2017 in Austin, Texas.Rick Kern / WireImage

Everything's bigger in Texas, including the celebrity homes.

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker just listed their massive 7,367-square-foot home in Austin, Texas, and it comes with a whopping 15 acres of private land.

The house has five bedrooms and six and a half baths.Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

The tennis superstar and his model-actress wife lived in the home with their 2-year-old son, Hank, and 8-month-old daughter, Stevie. They renovated the space to give it a cozy farmhouse vibe with luxurious details.

Inside, you’ll find rustic features like pine wood floors and wood-beamed ceilings paired with rich, contemporary accents.

The redesigned kitchen includes top-of-the-line stainless appliances.Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

The gorgeous eat-in kitchen includes a large island and stone fireplace, along with industrial-style open shelving and cool blue cabinets. Decker told People last year that she splurged on the marble countertops and brass sink.

“We are people who live in our kitchen,” she said. “It’s where we eat our meals, have our conversations, drink wine.”

And when they’re ready for a new bottle of vino, they can just grab one from the newly built wine cellar.

The newly built wine cellarKuper Sotheby's International Realty

The home has plenty of space to hang with friends and family, including the large living room which features a vaulted ceiling and French doors leading to the backyard.

The living room features built-in bookcases.Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

You can also get a great view of the outdoors from the master bedroom, which has a wall of windows and doors that look out onto the pool and trees.

A wall of windows creates tons of natural light in this bedroom.Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

But the master bathroom may have the best seat in the house: a copper soaking tub situated by floor-to-ceiling windows, giving way to a gorgeous view of the secluded acreage.

Can we just live here?!Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

The master suite also includes a gigantic closet that feels chic and organized.

Even the closet has great natural light!Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

Four other bedrooms round out the home, with one of the guest rooms featuring shiplap and barn doors. Did Joanna Gaines make a house call?

Sliding barn doors lead to the ensuite bathroom.Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

Want to live in this stunning farmhouse? It’ll cost you. The couple listed the home for $5.95 million with Jonathan Creath of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. See more pictures at realtor.com.

