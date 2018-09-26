The gorgeous eat-in kitchen includes a large island and stone fireplace, along with industrial-style open shelving and cool blue cabinets. Decker told People last year that she splurged on the marble countertops and brass sink.

“We are people who live in our kitchen,” she said. “It’s where we eat our meals, have our conversations, drink wine.”

And when they’re ready for a new bottle of vino, they can just grab one from the newly built wine cellar.