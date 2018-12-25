Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Angela Rose of Las Vegas wanted a designer look in her bathroom, but didn’t have a designer budget. So, she got creative!

“When staring at my boring beige tiles I just figured, ‘What's to lose? I hate what's there, so I might as well paint them!’” she explained to TODAY Home.

Using a custom-sized stencil she ordered on Etsy and some chalk paint, Rose was able to totally transform her bathroom for just $70. The project was completed over the course of a few evenings and around 10 hours total.

The first step for painting over tile is prepping the floor. “Make sure the floor is clean and deglossed, sanded and primed,” she said.

Once the floor was prepped, she painted the tile and grout lines in a base color of Rustoleum Chalk Paint in "Aged Gray." When the coat was dry, she taped down her stencil with painter’s tape and applied two thin coats of Rustoleum Chalked Paint in "White Linen" with a foam roller.

“Be prepared to spend hours on your hands and knees with a tiny paintbrush touching up all the areas if you want a professional look,” she said, adding that it’s worth the attention to detail, but it can be a little tiring. “The project is very fast and easy at first, and then you spend most of the time on the awkward edges getting all up close and personal with the toilet.”

Her biggest challenge, she said, was being patient at the end touching up all the imperfections. “It's the most tedious step, but the step that made the biggest difference.”

The floor has been painted for seven months now, and it’s still holding up great, Rose said. She added that while it’s probably not a 20-year permanent fix, she’s so glad she did it, especially considering how inexpensive it was.

“I believe in making our homes places we love now and not waiting and waiting until the perfect time, or money comes along,” she said.

See more of Rose’s home design projects and get inspired to do your own at her DIY blog Angela Rose Home.