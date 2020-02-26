See how a couple turned an 80-year-old general store into their dream home

Rod Roddy and his fiancee, Lisa Cinnater, have plenty of experience flipping old homes with their company, De Ja Vu Properties. But when they found out about an old general store for sale, things got really interesting.

A member of the Mire family gave Roddy this vintage picture of the store. Courtesy of De Ja Vu Properties

The O.J. Mire Store in Thibodaux, Louisiana, more than an hour outside of New Orleans, has plenty of history in the small town. The store was established in 1912 and this particular building was built around 1938, according to Roddy.

At first, the couple wasn't sure what they would do with a store that had been vacant for 40 years. The old metal roof was leaking, spots on the ceiling had been rotted and there was no electricity or plumbing.

Before: The building definitely needed some TLC when they bought it. Courtesy of De Ja Vu Properties

On the plus side, it sat on a beautiful piece of property. Just tearing it down and salvaging the materials would have made them a lot of money — but the two had bigger plans.

“We wound up buying it and my fiancee, Lisa, said, ‘Why don’t we turn it into our house?’” Roddy told TODAY Home. “Lisa's not trained in doing what she did, but she completely designed this house from scratch.”

They purchased the 5,320-square-foot building for $55,000 and estimate they've spent around $400,000 on renovations. They say it was worth every penny to preserve some memories of the small town's past.