Isn’t it amazing how paint can change the feel of a room?

Whitney Clappe of Fort Wayne, Indiana, didn't like much about her wood-paneled living room. “It was dark, dated and filled with unnecessary design elements like ceiling tile and wall paneling,” she told TODAY Home. “I preferred it to be stripped down.”

Before: The living room featured dated wall panels, old carpet and ceiling tiles. @carpendaughter/ Instagram

Clappe, who runs the popular Instagram account @carpendaughter, decided to DIY a new look for the room.

"I love embracing what old homes already have like beautiful trim and hardwood floors," she said.

“I love embracing what old homes already have like beautiful trim and hardwood floors,” she said.

This makeover project took a little time and elbow grease, but it made a world of difference.

She started by taking down the ceiling tiles and then removed the wall paneling and pulled up the carpet to reveal the hardwood floors — all things that cost virtually no money, she said.

After: With a little elbow grease and paint, it looks like a new room! @carpendaughter/ Instagram

“We refinished the floors ourselves and of course painted everything. Painting is the most cost effective thing you can do to a space that makes the biggest difference,” she said.

For the window frames, she used a greige paint (aka a mix of gray and beige), which contrasted nicely with the lighter walls.

While Clappe said the project is still ongoing, it already feels like a completely new room. “The space feels so cozy now,” she said. “It’s the perfect combo of modern and classic to me. I’m so happy I took a risk with light wood floors and contrasting trim — a big change from my last house.”

