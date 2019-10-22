Newly updated kitchens definitely add value to your property, but they can cost a fortune. If you’re willing to get your hands dirty and DIY the project, you can also save thousands on the expense.

Case in point: This amazing kitchen renovation from Suzannah Stanley of Portland, Oregon, who runs the home makeover blog Create/Enjoy. Thanks to some impressive budget shopping skills, she was able to completely redo her dark and dated kitchen for less than $2,000.

Before: The old cabinets felt dingy and dark. Suzannah Stanley of Create/Enjoy

“This house was very neglected and every room needed a deep clean and fresh paint and flooring,” Stanley told TODAY Home. “But even once the cabinets and counters were technically clean, they looked dingy, dated and definitely not our style.”

After: It's like an entirely new kitchen! Suzannah Stanley of Create/Enjoy

To make the space feel more modern, she painted the oak cabinets in a tuxedo style with dark gray on the bottom cabinets and white on the top. All of the hardware was updated, too.

“We got so many compliments on (the cabniets),” she said.

"Tuxedo cabinets," where the bottoms are dark and the countertops are light, make the room feel extra modern. Suzannah Stanley of Create/Enjoy

Next, the old countertops were replaced with butcher block tops, which Stanley said is probably the most affordable countertop option there is.

For the backsplash, she opted for a straight herringbone pattern with inexpensive white subway tiles. “It took a while, but since we did a large area, it has a huge visual impact,” she said.

Such a unique way to design the subway tiles! Suzannah Stanley of Create/Enjoy

Can you believe the new appliances are included in the $2,000 budget? Well, technically they aren’t new. Stanley said she found the matching stainless steel appliances that were a few years old at an estate sale — $350 for the whole bundle!

The new space feels fresh and modern, and the best part is that it didn’t cost a lot. “None of the elements in the renovation were particularly difficult, but we did learn a ton of new skills,” Stanley said.

See more of the budget kitchen renovation, plus get tutorials for all of the DIY projects at Create/Enjoy.