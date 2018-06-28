"Probably my favorite part of the job is finding stuff," Singleton said. "I think anybody in this business, they're treasure hunters, you know? They're looking for that pot of gold or that unique thing to find."

For Singleton, hunting down antiques is a family business — one he never thought he would get into. His parents, Don and Kathleen Singleton, owned an antique store in Lebanon, Tennessee, when he was growing up.

Larry Singleton's parents, Don and Kathleen, decorated the very first Cracker Barrel. Courtesy of Cracker Barrel

In 1969, Danny Evins opened the very first Cracker Barrel in Lebanon, and he asked the Singletons to furnish it with antiques. From there, finding antiques for the restaurants spiraled into a full-time job for the family, and Singleton recalls weekends spent with parents driving around the country to flea markets and auctions.

"I grew up around the antiques, but that wasn't where I was headed," Singleton said, adding that he had worked in construction, but when his mother got sick in 1980, he started helping out more with the antiques. Decades later, he's the go-to person for all things related to Cracker Barrel decor.

"The biggest part of what I do is sourcing, looking for, digging, trying to locate the pieces we use," he said. "Trying to track down old country store memorabilia, from signs to tools."