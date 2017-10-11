share tweet pin email

"Fixer Upper" fans, mark your calendars for Nov. 5. That’s because Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new line, Hearth and Hand, will officially be launching at Target stores and Target.com.

Nathan Congleton / NBC While we're still mourning the announcement that "Fixer Upper" is ending, Chip and Joanna Gaines have more in store for us.

The collection was created exclusively for Target in collaboration with the HGTV couple’s home and lifestyle brand, Magnolia. From home decor to family sleepwear, the line features pieces in the rustic-chic style we’ve come to love and expect from the duo — and at a fraction of the cost. For example, items like these embroidered placemats start at just $4.99. (Score!)

The icing on top of the Magnolia cake? The line comes at the perfect time for holiday shopping and decorating. In fact, it even has a whole assortment of wreaths, ornaments and stockings that will let you channel your inner Joanna as you get your house ready for Santa.

Target Artificial Pine Wreath with Bell (24 inches), $34.99

“Let me try to give you a visual: It’s like a little shop inside of Target,” Chip explained in a blog post. “Jo keeps calling the look ‘modern farmhouse,’ whatever that means. All I know is she’s so excited about this collection that she wants to register for our wedding all over again.”

Target Stoneware Dinner Plate, $5.99

The line features over 300 pieces that includes everything from farmhouse-inspired dinnerware to a sweet wooden dollhouse.

Target Wooden Dollhouse with Furniture, $129.99

“The products were designed for everyday life and inspired by the moments in life that bring people together, so our hope is that these products help families do just that,” Joanna said in a statement. “The idea that we can help make someone’s home feel even more lovely and inviting for the holidays and beyond is something really special.”

Can’t wait until the official launch to see what’s in store? Target has released a sneak peek of the line. Below is just a sample of the items that will be available.

Galvanized House Lantern, $32.99, Target

Target

Listed as one of Joanna’s everyday favorites, this lantern can be paired with your favorite candle and placed on your table for an extra dose of farmhouse-style charm.

Plaid Coir Doormat, $12.99, Target

Target

A simple yet charming way to welcome guests to your front door, this mat will also keep those hardwood floors clean on rainy or snowy days.

Plaid Pet Bed, $29.99, Target

Target

With its warm and classic design, this midsize pet bed will be the perfect place for your furry family member to rest up during all the holiday excitement.

See a sneak peek of all the pieces in the line at Target.com.