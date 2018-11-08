In a new feature in Architectural Digest, the couple showed off their renovated home that they purchased in August 2016. “I wanted to have that cabin feel,” Giuliana told the magazine, “but we wanted to keep it really clean, beautiful and simple.”

Bill and Giuliana Rancic hang out in the renovated kitchen with their 6-year-old son, Duke. Emily Redfield/ Architectural Digest

To add to the ambiance, they knocked out the back wall of the house and added large windows and doors that show off the stunning scenery. “We keep those back doors open most of the time, so the indoors really just flows outside,” Bill said.