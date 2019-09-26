Get the latest from TODAY

By Julie Pennell

Fashion designer Betsey Johnson’s home decor style is just like the clothing she designs: colorful, whimsical and lots of fun.

And now, the 77-year-old has put her hot pink mobile home in Malibu on the market for $1.95 million. The price may seem a little steep for a double-wide, but it’s all about location, location, location. Plus, it comes with the iconic fashion designer’s stylish touches.

You can tell that fashion designer Betsey Johnson lives here!Suzy Poling, courtesy of Compass

Located in the exclusive and gated Paradise Cove community, which has a tennis court, clubhouse and access to the beach, the house is surrounded by lush, tropical landscaping that will make you feel like you’re in your own private oasis.

Inside, you’ll find bright pops of color and retro touches throughout.

So many colors!Suzy Poling, courtesy of Compass

The airy and open living and dining area are adorned with a sparkly chandelier.

Through a set of glass doors, you can enter the pergola-covered outdoor living room, which looks like a lovely place to enjoy a cup of afternoon tea.

This outdoor living room probably gets lots of use.Suzy Poling, courtesy of Compass

In the kitchen, you’ll find white cabinets accented with yellow shelves, stainless steel appliances and skylights to make it feel even brighter.

The bright and cheery kitchenSuzy Poling, courtesy of Compass

Another living room features a fireplace and skylight.

Cozy up to the fireplace and watch your favorite movie in this comfy room.Suzy Poling, courtesy of Compass

The master bedroom, dubbed the "yellow room," feels totally retro with both the walls and ceiling painted in the sunny color.

Could you ever even be sad in a room this cheerful?Suzy Poling, courtesy of Compass

The attached bathroom has been updated with a modern glass shower, marble countertops and pristine tile floors.

The master bathroom feels luxurious.Suzy Poling, courtesy of Compass

There’s also a second bedroom and bathroom in the home.

What? You don't you have a painting of yourself in your second bathroom, too?Suzy Poling, courtesy of Compass

But you’ll probably want to spend most of your time outside in the backyard, which feels like a little sanctuary complete with tropical plants, a soaking tub and multiple entertaining areas.

The backyard feels like a tropical getaway.Suzy Poling, courtesy of Compass

See more pictures of this funky property at the listing from Ren Smith of Compass.

