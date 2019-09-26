Fashion designer Betsey Johnson’s home decor style is just like the clothing she designs: colorful, whimsical and lots of fun.
And now, the 77-year-old has put her hot pink mobile home in Malibu on the market for $1.95 million. The price may seem a little steep for a double-wide, but it’s all about location, location, location. Plus, it comes with the iconic fashion designer’s stylish touches.
Located in the exclusive and gated Paradise Cove community, which has a tennis court, clubhouse and access to the beach, the house is surrounded by lush, tropical landscaping that will make you feel like you’re in your own private oasis.
Inside, you’ll find bright pops of color and retro touches throughout.
The airy and open living and dining area are adorned with a sparkly chandelier.
Through a set of glass doors, you can enter the pergola-covered outdoor living room, which looks like a lovely place to enjoy a cup of afternoon tea.
In the kitchen, you’ll find white cabinets accented with yellow shelves, stainless steel appliances and skylights to make it feel even brighter.
Another living room features a fireplace and skylight.
The master bedroom, dubbed the "yellow room," feels totally retro with both the walls and ceiling painted in the sunny color.
The attached bathroom has been updated with a modern glass shower, marble countertops and pristine tile floors.
There’s also a second bedroom and bathroom in the home.
But you’ll probably want to spend most of your time outside in the backyard, which feels like a little sanctuary complete with tropical plants, a soaking tub and multiple entertaining areas.