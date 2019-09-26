Fashion designer Betsey Johnson’s home decor style is just like the clothing she designs: colorful, whimsical and lots of fun.

And now, the 77-year-old has put her hot pink mobile home in Malibu on the market for $1.95 million. The price may seem a little steep for a double-wide, but it’s all about location, location, location. Plus, it comes with the iconic fashion designer’s stylish touches.