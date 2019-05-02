Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 2, 2019, 3:26 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Here’s a room makeover that proves you can update a space without a huge budget.

Home blogger Erin Meyer took her dark and boring bathroom and gave it a designer touch — all for just $99!

The Minneapolis resident, who runs the blog Lemons, Lavender, & Laundry, shared her budget-friendly project and the results are seriously impressive.

Before: The bathroom felt outdated and crowded. Erin Meyer/ Lemons, Lavender, & Laundry

“I didn’t like anything in this space,” she told TODAY Home of the room before the makeover. The navy tiles created a heaviness in the small area, the vanity was outdated and the mirror was too large, she explained. “There was also a medicine cabinet that seemed unnecessary in this bathroom and created a crowded feel.”

Meyer gave herself a $100 budget to update the room and scrolled through Pinterest and Instagram to get a few ideas of which designs she liked. Then, she got to work.

One of the things that helped her stay within budget was working with materials she already had on hand. She used leftover paint for the vanity and walls and wood she had in the garage to make the open shelves above the toilet.

After: It's like a completely new room! Erin Meyer/ Lemons, Lavender, & Laundry

She also replaced the broken frosted glass shower doors with a shower curtain that was sitting in her linen closet. “Before buying new, shop your house and see what you might already have on hand,” she said.

Before: The shower doors were broken, and the floors were too dark. Erin Meyer/ Lemons, Lavender, & Laundry

After that, it was time to get creative.

Instead of buying new hardware for the vanity, she bought a $6 can of brass spray paint and gave the handles a polished new look.

And instead of replacing the floor with new tiles, she painted over the existing ones using a stencil.

“The dark navy tile got the high-end look of cement tile for less than $40,” she said. “While (updating the floors) took the most time, it was well worth it. The lighter, patterned floor became the focal point in this space, adding the most ‘wow factor,’ and all it took was some paint and a $13 stencil.” (You can see exactly how she did it in this tutorial.)

After: A new shower curtain and stenciled floors give the room character. Erin Meyer/ Lemons, Lavender, & Laundry

One of her biggest challenges was finding a new mirror that would fit the space and her tight budget. “I went to every store imaginable, searched online and scoured Facebook Marketplace,” she said, adding that she finally found one at decor store At Home, and it fit her budget of $25.

Meyer reported that the room has held up well since she completed the project seven months ago, and she encourages others to try a room makeover for under $100. “Know that you can do it,” she said. “You certainly need to get creative and think outside the box, but I truly believe anyone can makeover a room with $100.”

We are certainly inspired!