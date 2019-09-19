“Friends” premiered 25 years ago this month, and while the show still has cultural influence after all these years (including that amazing '90s fashion), some things have definitely changed since — especially home decor trends.

In honor of the milestone anniversary of the hit NBC sitcom, online interior decorating service Modsy took Monica Geller-Bing’s (Courteney Cox) two-bedroom New York City apartment to the next level with 2019 trends.

Below, see how the place might look today and, as a bonus, see how it might look if the other characters from the show took over the lease!

What was it like being on "Friends"? See 10 guest stars revisit their time on the hit show.

Monica and Chandler Bing