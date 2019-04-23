Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 23, 2019, 9:51 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Alyssa Newcomb

Scott Disick rose to fame on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," but now fans will get to see the reality star's eye for design when he launches a new home renovation show.

Disick, 35, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, 40, will star in a new series titled "Flip It Like Disick," premiering this summer on E! Eight one-hour episodes are planned.

"I'm excited to bring fans a new series that shows what I'm really passionate about professionally, which is flipping real estate and doing crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes," Disick said in a statement.

Disick will be working with a team that includes pop star-turned-interior designer Willa Ford. Alexandra Wyman / AP

Property development has been a passion for Disick ever since he flipped his first investment nearly five years ago. On "Flip It Like Disick," viewers can expect to see him take on projects such as a playhouse for his three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, while also renovating studios, guestrooms and a multimillion-dollar Los Angeles home.

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, who will serve as one of the executive producers of "Flip It Like Disick," tweeted her excitement about the show on Tuesday.

While he could easily carry his own show, Lord Disick, as he is sometimes called, will have some help, including former pop star Willa Ford, who now works as an interior designer; business partner Benny Luciano; contractor Miki Moor; and assistant Lindsay Diamond.

It sounds like we're in for a lot of hilarious moments and awesome home renovations!