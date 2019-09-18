On the most recent episode of "Flip It Like Disick," Scott Disick put aside his doubts to give his daughter, Penelope, the all-pink room of her dreams.

Penelope is Disick's middle child with former partner Kourtney Kardashian. Disick and Kardashian co-parent the 7-year-old, along with their other two children, Mason, 9, and Reign, 4.

"Obviously, the most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter, Penelope," Disick said during a brief confessional moment in the show. "And because she goes back-and-forth to her mom Kourtney's house, because we co-parent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mom's. And I want her room at her dad's to be perfect." (E! is owned by the same parent company as TODAY.)

To plan the renovation, Disick asked Penelope to list her requirements. Some, like a mirrored ceiling, were automatically denied, while others, like a "white fluffy carpet" and a colorful painting of herself, were easy enough to grant, especially once Disick brought in interior designer Willa Ford.

Disick worked with interior designer Willa Ford to create Penelope's dream room. Hannah Talpash / E!

However, the father-daughter pair had differing views on which color to paint the walls. Penelope insisted on pink, but Disick wasn't immediately convinced.

"My house definitely has a certain vibe, and that's not pink," said Disick. "I just think gray is a little more timeless, and she'll grow into it."

The new style included plenty of fun touches, like modern furniture and cozy bedding. E! Entertainment

Disick and Ford tried out plenty of paint samples, including shades of gray and purple, before finally caving to Penelope's request and picking out a soft shade of pink.

The $20,000 renovation also included a white rug made from Peruvian alpaca fur, modern side tables and a custom painting of Penelope on the wall. A set of tape lights was installed along the side of the bed, so she can try out different lighting options, and a new swivel chair was added to the corner of the room.

The 7-year-old specifically requested a custom-painted portrait of herself. E!

Ford also helped pick out the comfortable throw pillows and fluffy pink bedding.

In the end, Disick was happy Penelope won the battle over pink walls.

"The look on P's face when she saw that all-pink room was, honestly, priceless," Disick said. "And, like, those are things that I really, really do enjoy in life now."

"Flip It Like Disick" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!.