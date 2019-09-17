You probably know him from his rise to fame on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” but lately, Scott Disick has been channeling his inner Joanna Gaines.

The reality TV star, who now heads his own home improvement show, "Flip It Like Disick" on E!, has completed a new project, and we have to admit it’s as “crazy and impressive” as he promised. (E! is owned by the same parent company as TODAY.)

Scott Disick is selling this flipped house for $6.89 million. The Agency

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Hidden Hills, California, got the Lord Disick treatment and was renovated into a luxury contemporary farmhouse — plus, it looks perfect for parties (would we expect anything less?).

After stepping through the 10-foot glass pivot door, you’ll find yourself in a large living area with an open layout that features light wood floors and accents.