You probably know him from his rise to fame on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” but lately, Scott Disick has been channeling his inner Joanna Gaines.
The reality TV star, who now heads his own home improvement show, "Flip It Like Disick" on E!, has completed a new project, and we have to admit it’s as “crazy and impressive” as he promised. (E! is owned by the same parent company as TODAY.)
The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Hidden Hills, California, got the Lord Disick treatment and was renovated into a luxury contemporary farmhouse — plus, it looks perfect for parties (would we expect anything less?).
After stepping through the 10-foot glass pivot door, you’ll find yourself in a large living area with an open layout that features light wood floors and accents.
In the kitchen, white oak cabinets surround Miele appliances. A large center island looks like a fun spot to pull up a stool and enjoy breakfast or a midnight snack.
The room also has space for a formal dining table and living area. Although, you might find yourself outside more than in once you see the backyard.
Through the Fleetwood pocket doors — which give you that indoor/outdoor feel — you’ll be transported to an outdoor wonderland perfect for entertaining. Details include a sparkling "zero-edge pool," gas fire pit and a reclaimed wood pavilion.
The home also features two master suites (because, why not?). The one downstairs opens up to the backyard while the one upstairs has an insane bathroom with a soaking tub and steam shower.
The 36-year-old, who has three kids with ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian, recently did a smaller scale flip for his little ones: a luxurious playhouse.
This Hidden Hills home is a bit more expensive at $6.89 million (it was originally listed at $3.25 million in April 2018). See more pictures at the listing from Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian of The Agency.
"Flip It Like Disick" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!.