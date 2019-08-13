Scott Disick just built a playhouse that childhood dreams are made of.

On the latest episode of "Flip It Like Disick," an E! series that follows the reality star as he flips houses, the 36-year-old unveiled his elaborate masterpiece. Our big question is, when can we move in?

The father of three said he first got the idea for the playhouse after seeing a photo of a "really cool structure" in a magazine.

"One of the things that drew me to this hotel in Baja (Mexico) was all the different woods that were being used in one. I want to basically do the same thing in this playhouse in the backyard," Disick explained in the episode.