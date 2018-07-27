Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It’s hard — OK, make that nearly impossible — to keep track of what to buy when, and what’s on sale at what time. So we asked lifestyle expert Bahar Takhtehchian to help make the most of our bucks, by guiding us to the best stuff available at the best prices. So get ready, and get shopping.

MATTRESSES

You should be upgrading your mattress every seven years or sooner, and luckily, August is the month to save huge on this big-ticket item.

Nectar: Get $125 off all mattresses and two free pillows at NectarSleep.com throughout all of August.

DreamCloud: Get $200 off all mattresses on DreamCloudSleep.com throughout all of August.

MattressFirm: Save up to 30 percent off select mattresses.

Macy’s: Save up to 60 percent off select mattresses.

Beautyrest Silver Waterscape 15" Luxury Firm Pillow Top Mattress Set, $999 (normally $2,400), Macy's

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

INDOOR AND OUTDOOR FURNITURE

From couches to bedroom sets and patio furniture, now is the time to reap deep discounts on indoor and outdoor furniture essentials for the whole house.

Winnett Zero Gravity Chaise Lounge with Cushion, $85 (normally $105), Wayfair

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLIES

August is back-to-school season and retailers are celebrating the new school year by offering discounts on everything from crayons and backpacks to dorm room must-haves like beam bags, storage containers, and more.

AmazonBasics 5-Piece Bed-In-A-Bag, $39, Amazon

SWIMSUITS

Summer may be over soon, but now is the time of year to trade in your worn-out bikini and board shorts for a newer, more stylish suit.

MAAJI Meteorite Colombia Reversible One-Piece Swimsuit, $91 (normally $152), Nordstrom

Kids’ Clothing & Accessories

You can never have enough clothing for a growing baby. Luckily, retailers are offering huge discounts on summer and fall clothing and baby accessories all month long.

J.Crew Kids' New York Mets Baseball T-Shirt, $20 (normally $37), J.Crew

LAPTOPS

During back-to-school season, tech must-haves are deeply discounted as well. Now is a great time to purchase a new home computer or an ultra-thin laptop for college-bound students.

Acer 15.6" Chromebook, $149 (normally $199), Walmart