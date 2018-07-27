Get the latest from TODAY
It’s hard — OK, make that nearly impossible — to keep track of what to buy when, and what’s on sale at what time. So we asked lifestyle expert Bahar Takhtehchian to help make the most of our bucks, by guiding us to the best stuff available at the best prices. So get ready, and get shopping.
How to save money on back-to-school supplies, laptops and moreJul.30.201803:58
MATTRESSES
You should be upgrading your mattress every seven years or sooner, and luckily, August is the month to save huge on this big-ticket item.
- Nectar: Get $125 off all mattresses and two free pillows at NectarSleep.com throughout all of August.
- DreamCloud: Get $200 off all mattresses on DreamCloudSleep.com throughout all of August.
- MattressFirm: Save up to 30 percent off select mattresses.
- Macy’s: Save up to 60 percent off select mattresses.
Beautyrest Silver Waterscape 15" Luxury Firm Pillow Top Mattress Set, $999 (normally $2,400), Macy's
TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.
INDOOR AND OUTDOOR FURNITURE
From couches to bedroom sets and patio furniture, now is the time to reap deep discounts on indoor and outdoor furniture essentials for the whole house.
- Joss & Main: Up to 55 percent off outdoor accessories.
- Overstock: Get up to 70 percent off the annual clearance sale.
- Gjemeni: Get $200 off all couches on Gjemeni.com throughout the entire month of August.
- Ace Hardware: Select outdoor dining sets are $200 from now until the end of August.
- Wayfair: Save up to 70 percent off select outdoor furniture like patio chairs, dining sets, and more.
- AllModern: Save up to 65 percent off select dining furniture.
- West Elm: Save up to 30 percent off select bedroom furniture like bed frames, night stands and more.
Winnett Zero Gravity Chaise Lounge with Cushion, $85 (normally $105), Wayfair
BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLIES
August is back-to-school season and retailers are celebrating the new school year by offering discounts on everything from crayons and backpacks to dorm room must-haves like beam bags, storage containers, and more.
- Staples: Get 25 percent off all school supplies with the purchase of a backpack.
- Amazon: Dorm room essentials such as bean bags, bed-in-bag, and wall art start as low as $30.
- Target: Backpacks start at $15 and lunch bags start at $7.99.
- Chegg: Free shipping on textbook orders over $50.
- Walmart: Select school supplies including pencils, crayons, rulers and more start at $1 or less.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Get 20 percent off your order once you sign up for the savings pass.
AmazonBasics 5-Piece Bed-In-A-Bag, $39, Amazon
SWIMSUITS
Summer may be over soon, but now is the time of year to trade in your worn-out bikini and board shorts for a newer, more stylish suit.
- Lord & Taylor: Select swimwear is $14.99 and up.
- Anthrolpologie: Up to 45 percent off select styles.
- Macy's: Get up to to 60 percent off select swimwear.
- Nordstrom: Get up to 40 percent off select swimwear, and hit the storewide anniversary sale as well for more options.
- Land's End: Save up to 40 percent off select styles.
- Urban Outfitters: Select swimwear is up to 50 percent off.
- Swimsuits for All: Up to 70 percent off select styles.
MAAJI Meteorite Colombia Reversible One-Piece Swimsuit, $91 (normally $152), Nordstrom
Kids’ Clothing & Accessories
You can never have enough clothing for a growing baby. Luckily, retailers are offering huge discounts on summer and fall clothing and baby accessories all month long.
- J.Crew: Get select styles at 45 percent off.
- SkipHop: Get 25 percent off site-wide until Aug. 13.
- Janie and Jack: Save up to 70 percent off select clothes for boys and girls.
- Gap: Save up to 70 percent off select baby boy and baby boy clothes and accessories.
- Carter's: Get up to 50 percent off select T-shirts, leggings, dresses, and more.
- Children's Place: Up to 60 percent off the entire site.
- Polarn O. Pyret: Up to 70 percent off select styles.
J.Crew Kids' New York Mets Baseball T-Shirt, $20 (normally $37), J.Crew
LAPTOPS
During back-to-school season, tech must-haves are deeply discounted as well. Now is a great time to purchase a new home computer or an ultra-thin laptop for college-bound students.
- Office Depot: Select laptop models are on sale.
- Walmart: Rollbacks on select models.
- Dell: Save up to $200 off select PCs.
- Lenovo: Save up to 20 percent off select back-to-school bundles (computer plus Microsoft Office).
- Best Buy: Save up to $100 off select laptops.
Acer 15.6" Chromebook, $149 (normally $199), Walmart