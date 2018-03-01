Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

The 'Saturday Night Fever' house is for sale ... Farrah Fawcett poster not included

You can eat in the dining room where John Travolta said perhaps his most famous line.
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER, 1977
John Travolta with Julie Bovasso and Val Bisoglio in "Saturday Night Fever," 1977.Everett Collection

You can eat dinner every night in the very dining room where John Travolta said one of his most famous lines: “Will you just watch the hair?!”

The Brooklyn home from 1977’s “Saturday Night Fever” recently hit the market, and some lucky person or family will get to call the iconic movie location their home.

While much of the townhouse has been renovated and restored, the main floor still looks familiar.

Saturday Night Fever house
The "Saturday Night Fever" house is located in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.Ideal Properties Group LLC

The famous dining room features the original hardwood pocket doors, cupboards and dark woodwork, along with stained glass windows and a working fireplace. Fans of the movie will instantly recognize the room — it’s where Travolta’s character, Tony Manero, whines about his dad messing up his hair during a dinner-table argument.

Saturday Night Fever house
Recognize this dining room? It was featured in a key scene of the cult classic.Ideal Properties Group LLC

Flashback! See John Travolta talk 'Saturday Night Fever' on TODAY in 1977

Dec.08.201700:57

As for the kitchen, it’s been a little more modernized with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a small tile backsplash.

Saturday Night Fever house
The kitchen has been updated in the home that was built in 1920.Ideal Properties Group LLC

The second floor features three bedrooms with hardwood floors and cedar-lined closets. A fourth room is currently being used as a media room (John Travolta movie marathon, anyone?) but could also be used as an extra bedroom.

Saturday Night Fever house
One of the spacious bedroomsIdeal Properties Group LLC

In the master suite, you’ll find everything you need to retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city with a gas fireplace, wet bar and a bathroom with a soaking tub and stall shower.

Saturday Night Fever house
Master bedroomIdeal Properties Group LLC
Saturday Night Fever house
This is a perfect bathroom for getting ready before a night out on the town.Ideal Properties Group LLC

There’s also a built-in Bose sound system, which most certainly needs to be playing a Bee Gees album for the full effect.

How deep is your love for this house?

If you love it enough to spend $2.299 million, visit the listing to find out how to buy it (or to just look at more pictures).

