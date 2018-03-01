The 'Saturday Night Fever' house is for sale ... Farrah Fawcett poster not included

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

You can eat dinner every night in the very dining room where John Travolta said one of his most famous lines: “Will you just watch the hair?!”

The Brooklyn home from 1977’s “Saturday Night Fever” recently hit the market, and some lucky person or family will get to call the iconic movie location their home.

While much of the townhouse has been renovated and restored, the main floor still looks familiar.