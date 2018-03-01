The 'Saturday Night Fever' house is for sale ... Farrah Fawcett poster not included

Get the latest from TODAY
You can eat dinner every night in the very dining room where John Travolta said one of his most famous lines: “Will you just watch the hair?!”
The Brooklyn home from 1977’s “Saturday Night Fever” recently hit the market, and some lucky person or family will get to call the iconic movie location their home.
While much of the townhouse has been renovated and restored, the main floor still looks familiar.
The famous dining room features the original hardwood pocket doors, cupboards and dark woodwork, along with stained glass windows and a working fireplace. Fans of the movie will instantly recognize the room — it’s where Travolta’s character, Tony Manero, whines about his dad messing up his hair during a dinner-table argument.
As for the kitchen, it’s been a little more modernized with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a small tile backsplash.
The second floor features three bedrooms with hardwood floors and cedar-lined closets. A fourth room is currently being used as a media room (John Travolta movie marathon, anyone?) but could also be used as an extra bedroom.
In the master suite, you’ll find everything you need to retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city with a gas fireplace, wet bar and a bathroom with a soaking tub and stall shower.
There’s also a built-in Bose sound system, which most certainly needs to be playing a Bee Gees album for the full effect.
How deep is your love for this house?
If you love it enough to spend $2.299 million, visit the listing to find out how to buy it (or to just look at more pictures).