Sale alert! Wayfair's big Memorial Day sale started a week early

With Memorial Day just one week away, it’s time to stock up on all things outdoors.

Warm weather on a long weekend provides an opportunity to lounge on patio furniture, bust out grills and firepits and put together all kinds of outdoor activities for family fun. With that in mind, Wayfair’s big Memorial Day Sale, which kicks off today and runs through May 29, is right on time.

Outdoor furniture will be up to 65 percent off and recreational items are up to 60 percent off. Other sale categories include living room furniture, wall art, bedding and area rugs, with many things up to 70 percent off.

The TODAY team has chosen a few of our favorite finds below. It's a great opportunity to spruce up any space before summer is in full swing!

Artrip 9-foot Drape Umbrella, $119 (usually $271), Wayfair

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

A chic scalloped umbrella adds a pop of color to outdoor entertaining space. This one comes in several bright shades and tilts to provide optimum coverage on those super sunny days. We also like this version in a stylish shade of powder blue.

Lucia Stacking Patio Dining Chair, $177 (usually $234), Wayfair

This set of woven wicker chairs will bring a Parisian cafe vibe to a backyard. They're water resistant and available in yellow, red, black, grey and blue. Finish off the look with a ceramic garden stool.

Stella 3 Piece Bistro Dining Set, $163 (usually $449), Wayfair

What's better than a stylish Scandinavian-inspired outdoor set?

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet Blender/Food Processor, $70 (usually $165), Wayfair

This two-in-one food processor and blender is great for making smoothies, frozen cocktails and homemade salsas and dips. It is one of many Cuisinart kitchen gadgets featured in the sale. And, don't forget a bar cart to serve your treats outdoors!

Giant Wooden Yard Dice, $24 (usually $70), Wayfair

Keep the summer fun outdoors with a mega-sized game of Yahtzee featuring these huge yard dice! There's also a set of giant Jenga blocks on sale for a fun activity at your next barbecue.

22" Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill, $149 (usually $159), Wayfair

In the market for a new grill? This charcoal one and many more are available at big discounts!

Wayfair Sleep Plush Hybrid Mattress, $222 (usually $260), Wayfair

The sale also includes several deals on mattresses, in case your guest room needs a refresh. You can also shop mattress toppers and bed frames at discounted prices if you need the whole bedroom kit.

Dora Soft Brushed 3-Line Embroidery Sheet Set, $23 (usually $70), Wayfair

If you're expecting to host company throughout the summer, it's also wise to invest in a new set of sheets. A new comforter set doesn't sound half bad either!