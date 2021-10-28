Here's your chance to own a little bit of Hollywood magic, or at least visit for a bit of Halloween fun.

The home of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" —known as Spellman Manor on the popular show starring Melissa Joan Hart — recently hit the market in New Jersey for $1.95 million. And this Sunday on Halloween, the mansion made famous by the seven-season sitcom will be open to the public.

For $1.95 million, you can live like Sabrina Spellman in Freehold, N.J. century21

"This familiar Victorian home is seeking its new earthly owners — be it for a multifamily or commercial spell — and boasts 5 bedrooms/offices, 2 baths, and 1 portal to the 'Other Realm,'" an Instagram post featuring the listing read in a nod to Sabrina and Aunts Hilda and Zelda.

Interested home buyers and curious trick-or-treaters are welcome to stop in from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 64 E. Main Street in Freehold, N.J.

The post continued, "Previous owners occupied the residence for five centuries and have kept it in pristine condition. Pet friendly with a 500-year-old black cat known to wander around the premises offering snarky retorts. Great school district, but be weary of cute boys, sassy cheerleaders and a principal who might try to date your aunt. Perfect home for hosting birthday parties that will turn your teenager’s life upside down."

But those looking to channel their own magic, beware: "Talking artwork and magical appliances not included."

Built in 1905, the property is being marketed as a multi-family fully renovated office building. It was used for exterior filming on the show, which aired from 1996 to 2003.

"It was (mainly) the exterior, but they showed some pictures of them in bedroom outside the windows," Century 21 Listing Agent Michael Lubrano told TODAY.

Lubrano also revealed a fun fact about the residence aside from its magical television connection.

"There's one thing that people don't realize," he said. "I'm pretty sure...the first female attorney in New Jersey lived there."

Earlier this year, rumors of a possible reboot swirled — apart from the existing "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" on Netflix — but Hart shut them down before fans could get too excited.

"Sorry Witches! Someone made some fantastic looking artwork and even some of our cast and crew believed the viral posts but NO, we have no reboot planned," she captioned an Instagram post of the fake announcement.

"I have to admit, they did a great job on the fake campaign and it got me excited to revisit. But sadly it's not up to me, it's up to whoever owns the rights which is probably #ArchieComics or @cbs network who owns Viacom @viacomcbs. Sorry to disappoint. Best witches to all!"

