That's hot! Paris Hilton's former mansion is for sale

Want to live like an heiress? Paris Hilton’s former Los Angeles mansion is for sale, and it’s — as the socialite herself would say — “hot.”
The businesswoman and reality TV star, who got engaged to actor Chris Zylka in January, lived in the house in the early 2000s, and even included her furniture in the sale when she left. Now, the home is on the market again for $4.8 million and the owners are again including the celebrity’s furniture as part of the deal.
Located above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, the 1926 Spanish-style four-bedroom, four-bathroom property is a little over 3,000 square feet. It’s definitely got the glam Hollywood style you’d expect from Hilton, including rich interiors, a sleek black-and-white color scheme and luxe details like mini chandeliers and poolside cabanas.
The living room features tall dark wood ceilings and a cool chandelier hanging from above. There’s also a beautiful fireplace and arched entryways leading to the rest of the house.
In the kitchen, a sparkly crystal light fixture gives the space a glitzy feel. Crisp white cabinets match the large center island that would be a great place to catch up with family while cooking.
And when you want a change of scenery, the kitchen opens up to the backyard area, giving you that indoor/outdoor feel. Outside you’ll find a pool, spa, cabanas and firepit — all things that would be great for a party, which Hilton probably threw many of in her days living here.
If the weather’s not perfect and you still want to entertain, there’s plenty of space inside. The formal dining room looks like it’d be a lovely place to host a dinner party with its skylight ceiling.
And after dinner, you can take your guests to the media room, which features a large screen and cozy seats to watch your favorite show or movie.
The bedrooms are very chic. One features walls of mirrors and a crystal chandelier while another is decorated in a soft, feminine pink hue.
And the bathrooms are just as luxurious with gorgeous spa-like fixtures.
The listing agents for the property are Rebekah Schwartz Sklar and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency. See more pictures of the home here.