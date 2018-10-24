That's hot! Paris Hilton's former mansion is for sale

The businesswoman and reality TV star, who got engaged to actor Chris Zylka in January, lived in the house in the early 2000s, and even included her furniture in the sale when she left. Now, the home is on the market again for $4.8 million and the owners are again including the celebrity’s furniture as part of the deal.

Located above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, the 1926 Spanish-style four-bedroom, four-bathroom property is a little over 3,000 square feet. It’s definitely got the glam Hollywood style you’d expect from Hilton, including rich interiors, a sleek black-and-white color scheme and luxe details like mini chandeliers and poolside cabanas.