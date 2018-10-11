This robotic vacuum with 2,000 reviews is the cheapest we've ever seen

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Living a low-budget life can be hard.

But, whether you’re a broke college student or a busy parent of many, it only takes a day (maybe even a few hours) for the nooks and crannies of your home to become dusty wastelands. So naturally, you'll need to vacuum often. But who has the time?

Well, you just might.

Right now, ILIFE’s Robot Vacuum Cleaner is down to $140 with a clickable coupon on Amazon. The ILIFE Robot Vacuum has a 4.2-star review based on more than 2,000 customer reviews — that’s the same rating as the Roomba which has fewer reviews and is about four times the price.

ILIFE Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (usually $180), Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Like most robot vacuums, the ILIFE has smart sensors which help it maneuver its way through any home, avoiding walls or steep edges, and allows it to eventually return to its charging station when necessary. But reviewers tout that this vacuum just does it better — seamlessly transitioning from carpet to wood flooring, cleaning quietly and not running out of battery.

“This thing is part of the family now and I'm not kidding,” wrote one reviewer. “It cleans the floors for hours. It is small, but BOY is it mighty.”

The ILIFE robot vacuum can be programmed to clean according to a schedule, so that the maintenance of your floors is almost thoughtless, or it can be turned on manually when your home needs an extra sprucing.

It’s so efficient, you might not even realize the ILIFE is there. “In addition to not scaring the cat, it's quiet enough that I can now watch TV while I vacuum,” said another reviewer. “Multi-tasking. It's important.”

ILIFE Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $140, Amazon

