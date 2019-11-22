Robin Williams' former California home just hit the market — see the pics

Actor and comedian Robin Williams once lived in this contemporary Mediterranean home before his death in 2014. And now, the six-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath property is on the market for $7.25 million.
Located on the San Francisco Bay, the single-level home comes with some amazing water views.
In the spacious living room, you’ll find a wall of glass doors that lead to the deck and pool area overlooking the sparkling bay. There’s also a warm fireplace and custom built-ins for books and decor.
The eat-in kitchen features a large island, stainless steel appliances and custom white cabinetry.
While there’s an informal breakfast area in the kitchen as well as room for an outdoor dining table on the deck, if you want a fancy gathering place for a meal, you can head into the formal dining room.
When you’re ready to retreat for the day, the master suite is the place to be. It’s got large windows, massive his-and-hers closets and a luxe bathroom complete with a steam shower for two, custom tile and a soaking tub.
There’s also a cozy master study wrapped in wood accents and a fireplace.
A media room features a 65-inch flatscreen TV and state-of-the-art custom video gaming system.
But you’ll probably want to spend most of your time outside enjoying the pool, hot tub and deck. The property also has direct access to the bay for kayaking or paddleboard adventures.
See more pictures of this stunning property at the listing from Penny Wright-Mulligan and Haley Wright of Compass.