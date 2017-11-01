Robert Downey Jr.'s quirky home is the epitome of family fun

share tweet pin email

It’s pretty fitting that Robert Downey Jr.’s house was originally constructed as a playhouse.

The late-19th century windmill folly in Amagansett, New York has been transformed into a full-fledged residence. It's a work of art! And with the Downey family’s creative style coming to life in the decor, the home is living its full potential.

Francois Dischinger/ Architectural Digest The Hamptons home has a whimsical windmill shape.

The "Iron Man" star told Architectural Digest in their December issue that he and his wife, Susan, wanted something they hadn’t seen a million times. “We didn’t set out to do something conspicuously wacky. We just enjoy a bit of whimsy and fun. And we definitely don’t like boring.”

Working with designer Joe Nahem and the team at New York City–based Fox-Nahem Associates, the Downeys updated the house with a playful aesthetic that matches their adventurous tastes and family-friendly vibe (for their five-year-old son, Exton, and three-year-old daughter, Avri, who live there).

Francois Dischinger/ Architectural Digest A bright rug and modern art paintings make the entryway feel playful.

Right as you enter the house, a splash of color greets you in the entrance hall with striped wallpaper, a bold blue-and-white rug and contemporary paintings.

The living room features even more colorful artwork, along with a massive wraparound fireplace wall created by a ceramic artist. Located just beyond the octagonal entry at the base of the windmill, the room was reconfigured to give it a greater sense of place. The designer did this by sinking the space several feet.

Francois Dischinger/ Architectural Digest Did you notice the sunken space?

Outside, there’s another gorgeous place for the Downeys to lounge. The new freestanding poolside pavilion features an outdoor living room, bar, dining area and television. We can only imagine the family fun nights that happen here.

Francois Dischinger/ Architectural Digest Looks like a great place to grow up!

In his foreword to "Fox-Nahem: The Design Vision of Joe Nahem," a book set to be released Nov. 14, Downey praises the team for their work on the house. “We’ve been pushed out of our ‘comfort zone’ without losing our personal sense of style, taste or dignity,” he said.

See more pictures of the stunning property in the December issue of Architectural Digest.