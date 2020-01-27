Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Texas is for sale — see inside

Here's where Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger grew up.

/ Source: TODAY
By Julie Pennell

Before she was an Oscar-winning Hollywood actress, Renee Zellweger was a girl growing up in Katy, Texas, a small city just west of Houston.

Now the “Judy” star’s childhood home — a quintessential Southern retreat with plenty of land and a covered porch — is on the market for $750,000.

Renee Zellweger lived in this charming home while growing up in Katy, Texas.Jimmy Carroll with Carroll Media

Located on two grassy acres complete with its own private baseball field, the home features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

In the living room, you’ll find a brick, wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves and a beamed ceiling. There’s also a ton of natural light streaming through the wall of windows.

The living room features exposed bricks and beams.Jimmy Carroll with Carroll Media

A large eat-in kitchen boasts fresh white cabinets, an island and stainless steel appliances. A separate dining room can be used for more formal meals.

The kitchen features an island with a cooktop.Jimmy Carroll with Carroll Media
The dining roomJimmy Carroll with Carroll Media

For more casual gatherings with friends and family, there’s also a bar area for entertaining guests.

The home bar is perfect for entertaining guests!Jimmy Carroll with Carroll Media

The master bedroom’s closet features a sliding barn door that also serves as the accent wall for the space.

The bedroom has character with warm wood floors and sliding barn doors.Jimmy Carroll with Carroll Media

The rustic detail can also be seen in the bathroom, which has a freestanding soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks.

The bathroom looks like a nice retreat.Jimmy Carroll with Carroll Media

Zellweger, 50, is fresh off a SAG Awards win for outstanding performance in a leading role and is nominated for best actress at the Academy Awards on Feb. 9.

While there’s no guarantee the future kid(s) who grow up in this house are destined for such a successful acting career, there’s no denying it’s a cute place to raise a family.

See more photos and information about the property at the listing from realtor Chrissy Namaki.

Julie Pennell