Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Texas is for sale — see inside

Before she was an Oscar-winning Hollywood actress, Renee Zellweger was a girl growing up in Katy, Texas, a small city just west of Houston.

Now the “Judy” star’s childhood home — a quintessential Southern retreat with plenty of land and a covered porch — is on the market for $750,000.

Renee Zellweger lived in this charming home while growing up in Katy, Texas. Jimmy Carroll with Carroll Media

Located on two grassy acres complete with its own private baseball field, the home features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

In the living room, you’ll find a brick, wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves and a beamed ceiling. There’s also a ton of natural light streaming through the wall of windows.