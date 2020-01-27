Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Texas is for sale — see inside

Before she was an Oscar-winning Hollywood actress, Renee Zellweger was a girl growing up in Katy, Texas, a small city just west of Houston.
Now the “Judy” star’s childhood home — a quintessential Southern retreat with plenty of land and a covered porch — is on the market for $750,000.
Located on two grassy acres complete with its own private baseball field, the home features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.
In the living room, you’ll find a brick, wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves and a beamed ceiling. There’s also a ton of natural light streaming through the wall of windows.
A large eat-in kitchen boasts fresh white cabinets, an island and stainless steel appliances. A separate dining room can be used for more formal meals.
For more casual gatherings with friends and family, there’s also a bar area for entertaining guests.
The master bedroom’s closet features a sliding barn door that also serves as the accent wall for the space.
The rustic detail can also be seen in the bathroom, which has a freestanding soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks.
Zellweger, 50, is fresh off a SAG Awards win for outstanding performance in a leading role and is nominated for best actress at the Academy Awards on Feb. 9.
While there’s no guarantee the future kid(s) who grow up in this house are destined for such a successful acting career, there’s no denying it’s a cute place to raise a family.
See more photos and information about the property at the listing from realtor Chrissy Namaki.