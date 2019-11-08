See inside Regis Philbin's massive Connecticut home — it's on the market!

Veteran talk show host Regis Philbin, 88, is selling his massive Greenwich, Connecticut mansion, and it’s fit for a Hollywood icon.
Kathie Lee Gifford’s former TV partner is asking $4.595 million for the 13,661 square foot estate — that’s 36 percent less than what he and his wife Joy paid for it about a decade ago, according to the Wall Street Journal.
“We’ve moved around a lot and lived in many houses together but this house will always be our favorite,” Joy said in a statement to the Journal. She added that they are selling the home because they plan to spend more time in California with family.
The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home sits on nearly three acres and includes a swimming pool, garden and tennis court.
The dramatic two-story foyer features a striking chandelier, curved staircase and sleek tile floor. It sets the elegant tone for the whole house, which is perfect for entertaining.
You’ll find seven fireplaces throughout the home, including a stone one in the double-height family room.
In the chef-style kitchen, there are two large islands complete with marble countertops. A breakfast nook is surrounded by sun-filled windows and French doors that lead to the outdoor terrace.
And if you're looking for a quiet and relaxing space, you can head into the library, which is decked out in rich mahogany and a fireplace.
Want to treat guests to a more lively experience? Take them into the pub room, which features a full bar.
Other fun amenities inside the home include a billiard room, sauna, gym, wine cellar and home theater. There's also a one-bedroom guest house and five car garage.
The house is listed by Joseph Barbieri at Sotheby’s International Realty. You can see even more pictures of the lavish property here.