See inside Regis Philbin's massive Connecticut home — it's on the market!

Veteran talk show host Regis Philbin, 88, is selling his massive Greenwich, Connecticut mansion, and it’s fit for a Hollywood icon.

Kathie Lee Gifford’s former TV partner is asking $4.595 million for the 13,661 square foot estate — that’s 36 percent less than what he and his wife Joy paid for it about a decade ago, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Regis Philbin and his wife, Joy, are selling their Greenwich mansion for $4.595 million. Steve Rossi Photography for Sotheby's International Realty

“We’ve moved around a lot and lived in many houses together but this house will always be our favorite,” Joy said in a statement to the Journal. She added that they are selling the home because they plan to spend more time in California with family.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home sits on nearly three acres and includes a swimming pool, garden and tennis court.

The stunning entryway Steve Rossi Photography for Sotheby's International Realty

The dramatic two-story foyer features a striking chandelier, curved staircase and sleek tile floor. It sets the elegant tone for the whole house, which is perfect for entertaining.

Sun streams in through the large windows of the family room. Steve Rossi Photography for Sotheby's International Realty

You’ll find seven fireplaces throughout the home, including a stone one in the double-height family room.

The chef's kitchen Steve Rossi Photography for Sotheby's International Realty

In the chef-style kitchen, there are two large islands complete with marble countertops. A breakfast nook is surrounded by sun-filled windows and French doors that lead to the outdoor terrace.

And if you're looking for a quiet and relaxing space, you can head into the library, which is decked out in rich mahogany and a fireplace.

How cozy does this library look? Steve Rossi Photography for Sotheby's International Realty

Want to treat guests to a more lively experience? Take them into the pub room, which features a full bar.

Have a beer with friends in the home's pub room. Steve Rossi Photography for Sotheby's International Realty

Other fun amenities inside the home include a billiard room, sauna, gym, wine cellar and home theater. There's also a one-bedroom guest house and five car garage.

You could watch old episodes of Regis' game show "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" in here. Steve Rossi Photography for Sotheby's International Realty

The house is listed by Joseph Barbieri at Sotheby’s International Realty. You can see even more pictures of the lavish property here.