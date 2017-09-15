See inside the storybook home Reese Witherspoon once shared with Ryan Phillippe

It looks like a home straight out of a fairy tale, and now, the 1969 medieval Bel Air mansion that once belonged to Reese Witherspoon and her former husband, Ryan Phillippe, is back on the market for a whopping $16 million.
The property located in the posh Los Angeles neighborhood has certainly gone up in value since the former Hollywood couple sold it for $4.5 million back in 2014.
According to the listing — which is now "active under contract" — the 8,772-square-foot estate designed by architect Gerard Colcord features four bedrooms and five baths on 0.91 acres of land.
The great room, which has a dramatic church vibe with its soaring, pitched ceiling, is accented with dark wood, built-in bookcases, a brick fireplace and a stunning chandelier. Oak flooring covers the home throughout.
In the kitchen, a large marble island and white cabinets make the space feel bright and airy, especially as tons of natural light shines in from the wall of windows over the counter. We can just imagine Witherspoon, who is a bit of a domestic goddess on Instagram, in there cooking with her friends and family.
Also on the first level is a media room perfect for the new owner to watch shows like "Big Little Lies," as well as a spacious master suite which features a sitting room and wet bar, along with a sun-drenched bathroom.
More Home videos
How to choose a hue that’s right for you when repainting a room
‘Choreplay’: Does seeing your partner do household chores turn you on?
DIY games for your end-of-summer party: Flower pot beanbag toss and more
ProForm treadmill, NordicTrack elliptical: Our biggest Steals and Deals of all!
Upstairs, you’ll find the remaining three bedrooms.
The landscaping features lush oak and sycamores with views of Bel Air’s picturesque canyonside. There’s also a sprawling terrace with a full outdoor barbecue area and a pool to lounge around in.
See more of this storybook home’s charming character at The Partners Trust.