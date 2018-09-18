Reese Witherspoon has an idea for an HGTV show and we would totally watch

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

She's an actress, producer, entrepreneur and, with the release of her new book, "Whiskey in a Teacup," an author, too. But now Reese Witherspoon is considering adding another job to her resume: home improvement guru.

Sort of.

As it turns out, the "Big Little Lies" star is a big, big fan of Chip and Joanna Gaines — like so many of us — and their HGTV hit has left her wanting to find her own way into the domestic makeover biz.

"You know what I'm obsessed with? 'Fixer Upper,'" she confessed during a chat with Jimmy Fallon Monday night.

When the "Tonight Show" host had no idea what she was talking about, Witherspoon appeared horrified. "What?!"

But after bringing Fallon up to speed about her favorite show, which only exists in reruns now, she tried to explain the appeal.

"If you had a rough Saturday night and you just need to chill out on Sunday, it's like the perfect television," the 42-year-old said. "He fixes everything; she designs everything. They're amazing."

They're also inspiring.

"My husband and I are so obsessed with this show that we've decided we're going to have our own show," Witherspoon told him.

The name of their would-be couple endeavor? "Dirty River Flippers."

It already sounds like an HGTV show — with a dash of Discovery Channel thrown in — but the premise lacks the makeover magic that fans might expect.

"Well, we don't have any talent constructing or building, and I can't really design anything," she said of their limitations within the genre. "So we're just going to take houses that have a view of a dirty river and just imagine what it would be like if it was better."

OK, sure, it's a joke, but we'd still tune in!