The Real World: San Francisco house is for sale — see what it looks like now

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in one of those fancy "Real World" houses but hate the idea of sharing it with six strangers, you’re in luck. The home from the show's third season, in San Francisco — arguably one of its best — is currently on the market.

While the home’s interior doesn’t look much like the space Pedro, Puck, Judd and Cory shared with the others anymore, it’s certainly got the history, location and luxe design elements to warrant a high price tag.

Listing agent Stephanie Ahlberg of Hill & Co. Real Estate told TODAY Home that the seller has agreed to a large price reduction that will bring the cost down from $6.9 million to $5.8 million.

MTV/Courtesy Everett Collection David "Puck" Rainey, Rachel Campos, Cory Murphy, Pam Ling, Mohammed Bilal, Pedro Zamora and Judd Winick of "The Real World: San Francisco," which aired in 1994.

The famed 949-953 Lombard Street in the Russian Hill neighborhood has been converted into a three-unit building with a total square footage of 3,427.

Two of the apartments are currently vacant, but the home is a great rental property if you want to keep it that way. In 2014, one of the apartments rented for $5,800 a month, Curbed reported.

A fire from a scented candle caused severe damage in the home 10 years ago, but the property has been completely redone with modern and bright decor.

According to the listing, each kitchen features granite counters, cherry wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

The apartments also have marble bathrooms, Brazilian cherry wood floors and fiber wiring throughout the building.

The lower apartment features two bedrooms, two and a half baths, a formal living room with a large limestone deck and a separate studio that could be office space or a third bedroom suite.

The middle apartment has two bedrooms, two baths and a formal living room with French door access to small iron balconies.

And the top flat has two bedrooms, two baths, a great room with living and dining areas, plus direct access to the large common roof top deck with sweeping views of the city.

There’s also a five-car garage with interior access to the building.

Want to own this property? You might have to stop being polite and start getting real. With the new price reduction, it may go fast. Visit Hill & Co. for more details.