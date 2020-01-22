'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shows off her chic new nursery

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is nesting in the chicest way possible.

The 38-year-old star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is gearing up for baby No. 3 with husband Edwin Arroyave by creating an adorable nursery for their upcoming bundle of joy (a little girl) and a new playroom for their older kids.

The new nursery is so chic! Courtesy of Modsy

Partnering with Modsy, an online interior design service, Mellencamp turned the family’s jungle gym room into a calm and stylish space for the baby.

Before it was a nursery, the room was a playroom with a floor-to-ceiling jungle gym in the middle. Courtesy of Modsy

“I never had a knack for design and when I had Edwin design (the nursery), he just chose everything to be white (with kids!!) so I thought it would be best to have a pro come in and do it,” Mellencamp said in a statement to TODAY Home. “I just wanted something fun and modern.”

For the nursery, the Modsy team used a neutral color palette with some pops of pastel. Alessandra Wood, the company's design expert, told TODAY Home that nursery themes don’t have to be classic kids stuff, like “airplanes” or “jungle.”

The nursery features a large wool rug, blackout curtains and white furniture. Courtesy of Modsy

“Instead, broaden your theme to a color palette, like shades of blue or textured neutrals,” she suggested.

A Scandanavian rug covers the floor, which Wood said was strategic. “While people often choose inexpensive rugs in kid’s spaces in case they get ruined, we chose a wool rug,” she said. “Wool is a great option for kids because it’s a natural material that is durable and takes well to being cleaned. Wool rugs are meant to last a lifetime and that includes one with babies and kids.”

Other features in the room include a daybed (“Teddi mentioned that she wanted the ability to spend the night in the baby’s room”), changing table with a removable topper (“As the baby grows out of diapers, this piece converts into a dresser”), and blackout drapes (“Babies need to sleep without being interrupted by bright lights outside”).

They also added a fun bonus project for the couple’s other kids (Slate, 7, and Cruz, 5, and Isabella, 11, who Arroyave has from a previous relationship) by transforming the guest room into a colorful playroom.

They also redecorated the office and guest room to create a special playroom for their older children. Courtesy of Modsy

Now it's a bright and colorful playroom the whole family can enjoy. Courtesy of Modsy

In the playroom, you’ll find beanbag chairs, poofs and lots of storage for books, toys and games. There’s also a homework table where the kids can write or draw.

"Baskets keep the shelving looking clean and organized," Wood said. Courtesy of Modsy

One thing you can’t see is the Murphy bed, which Mellencamp specifically requested for occasional overnight guests. “It works well in the space as it allows the room to be first and foremost for the kids,” Wood said.