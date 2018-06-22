You can live like a 'Real Housewife' in Luann de Lesseps' Hamptons home

Get the latest from TODAY
Looking for a fancy summer house? Luann de Lesseps of “Real Housewives of New York City” is renting out her gorgeous 19th century Greek Revival home in Sag Harbor, New York, and it’s got all the bells and whistles of a celebrity retreat (drama not included).
The four-bedroom, four-bath home is a little pricey at $150,000 a month, but no one ever said being a "Real Housewife" was easy … or inexpensive.
Wide-plank wood floors, walls of windows and historic charm make up the 2,500-square-foot place.
The gourmet farmhouse-style kitchen includes top-of-the-line stainless appliances and wood block counters.
There’s also room for a large table, but if you’d rather eat outside, the kitchen opens up to a dining trellis that looks out at the quiet and tranquil water’s edge.
A green lawn and private boat dock will help keep you busy with activities during the day, and when it’s time to come in and rest, the cozy bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms will certainly make you feel pampered.
Offloading the Hamptons home seems to be de Lesseps turning over a new leaf. The former countess announced her divorce from second husband, Tom D'Agostino, in August 2017 and was arrested for disorderly intoxication and allegedly attacking a police officer a few months later.
She recently teased on Instagram that she’s “moving on,” and it looks like her new retreat will be in the Catskills, where she can be seen enjoying the nature and wellness activities the upstate New York area provides.
But if the Hamptons area is more your style, you can find out how to rent her Sag Harbor place at Brown Harris Stevens.