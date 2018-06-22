You can live like a 'Real Housewife' in Luann de Lesseps' Hamptons home

The gourmet farmhouse-style kitchen includes top-of-the-line stainless appliances and wood block counters.

The country kitchen Austin Collins

There’s also room for a large table, but if you’d rather eat outside, the kitchen opens up to a dining trellis that looks out at the quiet and tranquil water’s edge.

Dinner al fresco, anyone? Austin Collins

A green lawn and private boat dock will help keep you busy with activities during the day, and when it’s time to come in and rest, the cozy bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms will certainly make you feel pampered.

One of the home's four bedrooms Austin Collins

One of the bathrooms features white shiplap walls and a sleek soaking tub. Austin Collins

Offloading the Hamptons home seems to be de Lesseps turning over a new leaf. The former countess announced her divorce from second husband, Tom D'Agostino, in August 2017 and was arrested for disorderly intoxication and allegedly attacking a police officer a few months later.

She recently teased on Instagram that she’s “moving on,” and it looks like her new retreat will be in the Catskills, where she can be seen enjoying the nature and wellness activities the upstate New York area provides.

But if the Hamptons area is more your style, you can find out how to rent her Sag Harbor place at Brown Harris Stevens.