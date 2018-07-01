Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

For those who watch Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" or "Vanderpump Rules," it'll come as no surprise that restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump's home is truly something special.

Known as "Villa Rosa," the Los Angeles home (that she shares with her husband, Ken Todd) regularly makes appearances in both shows. But now, Vanderpump herself is opening the doors of her mansion to give an inside look and 360-degree tour of the property with co-star Lala Kent.

Sitting directly outside the front door is a moat with flowers where swans often float by — just like a real castle! And in true Vanderpump style, the entryway is complete with beautiful floral arrangements in her favorite color: pink.

Then it's off to the dining room, which has a long rectangular table and a dramatic chandelier. Across the way is a lounge area with plush sofas and a piano. This chic space, which could easily rival a hotel lobby, sits adjacent to a living room with a bar, wooden bookshelves and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the infinity pool.