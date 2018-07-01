Get the latest from TODAY
For those who watch Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" or "Vanderpump Rules," it'll come as no surprise that restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump's home is truly something special.
Known as "Villa Rosa," the Los Angeles home (that she shares with her husband, Ken Todd) regularly makes appearances in both shows. But now, Vanderpump herself is opening the doors of her mansion to give an inside look and 360-degree tour of the property with co-star Lala Kent.
See every detail in a 360-degree view by clicking into the video and moving your mouse around.
Sitting directly outside the front door is a moat with flowers where swans often float by — just like a real castle! And in true Vanderpump style, the entryway is complete with beautiful floral arrangements in her favorite color: pink.
Then it's off to the dining room, which has a long rectangular table and a dramatic chandelier. Across the way is a lounge area with plush sofas and a piano. This chic space, which could easily rival a hotel lobby, sits adjacent to a living room with a bar, wooden bookshelves and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the infinity pool.
It's no surprise that the restaurateur's kitchen is unlike any other. It includes a cozy sitting area with fur accents and a fireplace. While the kitchen is rather modern in comparison to the rest of the house, with stainless steel appliances, it also includes a crystal chandelier for a touch of glam.
The master bedroom, meanwhile, has a tranquil vibe with light pink and plush fur accents. It also includes a fireplace and terrace that overlooks the property.
But it's the master bathroom that's really worth a look. There's a dramatic bathtub — where Vanderpump says she loves to take bubble baths after a long day — double sinks, a makeup vanity and a fireplace that makes the bathroom a beautiful escape.
Next, it's onto the backyard where Vanderpump has a long outdoor dining table with succulent troughs, Lucite chairs and two crystal chandeliers. It's ready for entertaining in an instant!
You can't help but notice the stunning infinity pool, which has its own lavish outdoor cabana area. There's also a second, more formal al fresco dining area with white chairs, a marble tabletop and a dramatic chandelier.
But it's not all settings for luxurious dinner parties. As an animal lover, Vanderpump has two miniature ponies named Diamond and Rosé with their own pink feeding area.
For dinners at home, Vanderpump said she enjoys sitting in the gazebo that overlooks the city.
A few steps farther down the property features two side-by-side chairs that are perfect spot for catching a Los Angeles sunset ... or reminiscing about old "Vanderpump Rules" episodes.
