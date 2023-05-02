IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Do you have a real estate question? Ask housing expert and broker Stefani Berkin!

Submit your written or video questions and she may answer your questions live on the 3rd Hour of TODAY! 
By TODAY

Do you have a question about buying or selling a home? Are you trying to figure out a when to apply for a mortgage or what’s the best paint color for resale? Real estate broker and President of R New York, Stefani Berkin, wants to help.

In the form below, upload a video introducing yourself, then asking your question. (“Hello, I’m (name) from (home state), and my question is …”). You may also submit your written question to social media.

Please make sure that that your video is 20 seconds or less.

Your question might get answered live on-air.

