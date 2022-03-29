Betty White’s dreamy, custom-built beach house is for sale at $7.95 million

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

By Ree Hines

The beautiful three-story, beachfront retreat that Betty White called her home away from home is now for sale.

And thanks to the listing for the $7.95 million manor, fans of the beloved entertainer can get an intimate look at the stunning house she and husband Allen Ludden had built on their Carmel, California, property. 

The midcentury manor affords panoramic ocean views from nearly every room of the house.
The midcentury manor affords panoramic ocean views from nearly every room of the house.Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty

Architect Richard Hicks designed the midcentury vacation home for the couple on land they purchased in 1978. It took three years to finish their dream project.

The great room offers a view of Ribera and Monastery beaches.
The great room offers a view of Ribera and Monastery beaches. Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty

Though Ludden died shortly after the home's completion in 1981, White, whose primary residence was in Brentwood, California, went on to appreciate the seaside escape until her death last year, at the age of 99.

The third-floor balcony looks over a stunning vista.
The third-floor balcony looks over a stunning vista.Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty

“As revered as Betty White’s public image was in real life, she was a private person," Sotheby’s International Realty's Nicole Truszkowski explained in a statement provided to TODAY. "Betty’s home in Carmel was her special sanctuary, and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate."

Each room was designed to take full advantage of its surroundings.
Each room was designed to take full advantage of its surroundings.Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty

It's easy to see why.

The dining area has a view that competes with any other in the home.
The dining area has a view that competes with any other in the home.Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty

The four-bedroom, 3,621-square-foot house was designed to maximize the appreciation of its serene surrounding, offering panoramic views of Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach and Monastery Beach from nearly every room.

The walkway to the beach just outside White's vacation house.
The walkway to the beach just outside White's vacation house.Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty

And while the wood and glass interiors are impressive, the rolling waves and manicured garden outside the home are even more so.

The view from White's vacation estate.
The view from White's vacation estate. Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty

"Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty’s favorite things to do," Truszkowski added. "She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends. The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen, it was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home.”

Ree Hines

Ree Hines is a freelance writer and editor who covers pop culture, lifestyle stories and trending news. She’s also a soul-music loving, coffee-obsessed member of both Team Cat and Team Dog. Ree lives in Tampa, Florida, and is a regular contributor to TODAY.com.